by Shawn Nowlin

A proud William Fleming graduate has just joined the Hokie Family as the new Associate Athletics Director of Major Gifts.

When Javonte Ashford graduated with his Colonel diploma in 2005, in the back of his mind, he always knew he wanted to work in the sports field. Ashford’s ascension from high school standout to his current role did not happen overnight and contained many different chapters.

A well-rounded athlete, Ashford played multiple sports growing up. After high school, he furthered his education on a wrestling scholarship at King University, a private institution in Bristol, Tenn.

A four-time NAIA national qualifier, in 2008, he became the program’s first All-American. Firmly entrenched in the program’s record book, Ashford is currently tied for first for single-season wins (30), second in all-time tech falls (14), second in single-season tech falls and third in career wins with 75.

Once he graduated from King, Ashford earned a master’s degree in education from McKendree University before obtaining his doctorate in Global Sports Leadership from East Tennessee State University.

In October 2021, Ashford joined the University of Tennessee as an Assistant Athletics Director of Development. His primary goal at the time was identifying and securing major gifts in support of UT Athletics.

At Tech, Ashford will serve as the senior development officer for Intercollegiate Athletics and be responsible for strategic oversight, planning, and execution of various fundraising initiatives aimed at supporting athletics priorities.

Also crucial to Ashford’s role will be his ability to cultivate relationships.

The new Virginia Tech employee rose through the ranks with innate talent, a strong support system and a second-to-none work ethic. Those who have known him for a long time are not surprised at where he is today.

“God’s plan for Javonte is bigger than he can imagine,” Monica Arnold-Johnson said. “We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see the impact that he will make in Blacksburg.”

Javonte’s sister, Omni, was a former athlete herself. His mother is Kim Ashford, a longtime employee in the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Hokie Club and the Virginia Tech Family. I never knew if I could pursue my passion and grow while being close to home, but God clearly had a plan,” Ashford wrote on his Facebook page. “I am extremely excited to work at a prestigious institution, advance in my career, and be close to the people who love and support me.”