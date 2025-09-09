-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Kirby Spivey III?

I am a visionary leader, teacher and community-builder who blends Africentric wisdom, Liberation theology, and the philosophy of Ubuntu into a transformative spiritual ecosystem. I create inclusive spaces that empower people to live authentically, cultivate purpose, and thrive in community. With the heart of a pastor, the insight of a professor, and the drive of an entrepreneur, I am committed to bridging faith, culture and liberation for the next generation.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was raised in Newtonville, New Jersey – an ‘up-South’ town in South Jersey. Newtonville was small, close-knit, and deeply rooted in family and church life. My upbringing was shaped by strong faith, the presence of elders who poured into me, and the realities of navigating life as a young Black man in America. It was a place where community meant everything, where everyone looked out for each other, and those lessons of resilience, service, and belonging stayed with me. Those early experiences are the foundation of my work now.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I went off to university as a young father. I received my BA from Bucknell University, double-majoring in Religion and Anthropology with a minor in African American Studies. After graduating, I went to Princeton Theological Seminary, where I received my Master of Divinity and Master of Theology degrees. It was there when I received my call to the ministry.

What is your official title, and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I serve as the Founder of Ubuntu International Fellowship, while also pastoring at Morningside Missionary Baptist Church and a professor of Africana Studies at Virginia Tech. My work centers on guiding vision, teaching, mentoring, and building bridges across faith, culture, and community so people can thrive together.

How important is family to you?

I love my family. They are my heartbeat.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

Frankie Beverly & Maze, Earth Wind & Fire, KRS-One, Sade, Gregory Porter and Eric B & Rakim.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I feel like my relationship with Roanoke is just getting started. I’ve met some great people and been involved with some amazing community collaborations like the Roanoke Cultural Collective and the Juneteenth Celebration. I’ve enjoyed the interaction and relationships I’ve built with young people, especially those who call me Dr. K.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I like to bowl, and I play tennis.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Dr Jeremiah A Wright Jr., the Rev Dr Frederick D. Haynes, Bishop Johnny Ray, Youngblood Bishop and Desmond Tutu.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I’d tell my younger self to take the time to be patient and present, especially with your family. Before you know it, your children will be young adults.