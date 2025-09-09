by Shawn Nowlin

In less than 425 days, Americans will render one of the most consequential verdicts in history: give the Trump Administration even more unchecked power or give the Democrats control of either the Senate or House of Representatives.

On the state level, the current makeup of the General Assembly has 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans. The next election is on November 7, 2025.

As the adage goes, “When election season is upon us, people get to truly see just how cut-throat a sport politics can be.”

The only Palestinian American in the General Assembly, Delegate Sam Rasoul has held office since 2014, first representing District 11 before District 38. The Roanoke College alum has earned a reputation in the community for not just talking the talk, but backing up his words with tangible actions and as evidenced Sam Rasoul shows up.

One of his biggest supporters is Mark Lazar, chair of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee. “Our mission is to promote the Democratic values of those who live in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia. We are committed to educating people about the Democratic Party and making sure that effective leaders, like Delegate Sam Rasoul, get elected,” he said.

Days after some colleagues, including fellow party members, criticized Rasoul regarding his comments on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, the Roanoke City Democratic Party reinforced its support for the incumbent.

Former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, a member of Rasoul’s party, is the first woman and person of Jewish faith to serve in the role. To her, Rasoul’s criticism of Israel and Zionism is problematic.

A post from Rasoul in July identifying Zionism as a “supremacist ideology created to conquer and destroy everything and everyone in its way” drew the ire of Filler-Corn.

“Words like these have consequences,” she later said publicly. “His rhetoric is fueling one of the oldest forms of hatred in the world while demonizing Jews who consider themselves Zionists.”

In response to the criticisms levied against him, Rasoul said, “When the whole world is seeing minute by minute what’s playing out, it’s clear what history is going to say about this moment.”

Rasoul is running his campaign on a platform of lowering the costs of everyday living for his constituents. Over his career, he has sponsored multiple pieces of legislation, including ones that focus on gun violence prevention and utility regulation.

While the current polling looks favorable, Rasoul doesn’t take anything for granted. To win in November, he understands that a coalition of voters will be needed.

For additional information, including how to volunteer or make a contribution to his campaign, visit sam4va.com.

Rasoul and his wife, Layaly, are the proud parents of three children.