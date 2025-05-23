-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Mae Johnson?

I would describe my personality as typically reserved, but kind and considerate.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born in Washington, D.C., and raised mostly in the DMV area. I grew up with my parents and older brother in a loving, traditional household. As a Generation X’er, my upbringing was filled with old-school family fun and outdoor activities. The only electronics allowed were a television, radio and stereo. Fun was found on the weekends and during the summers in a pair of roller skates, playing kickball or riding my bicycle. The neighborhood of my youth was filled with kids. Telephones still had cords back then, so you had to wait your turn to use them. Growing up, we had what we needed, but not a lot extra. Before I finished school, my family moved to Virginia’s Northern Neck, where I graduated from high school.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I attended George Mason University. Upon graduation, I remained in the area and worked for several years before moving to Roanoke. During that chapter in my life, I had some wonderful work experiences at B.E.T. Publishing and the Democratic National Committee. Both helped me build the communications, advocacy and marketing skills I use in my position today.

What is your official title, and what do your responsibilities consist of?

My title is currently Resource Development Manager, but that will change to Community Outreach and Advocacy Manager in June. My responsibilities consist of scheduling and staffing New Horizons Healthcare’s participation at community events and talking to potential patients about the services provided by the clinic. I also participate in advocacy efforts for our community and interact with local and national lawmakers. I manage the social media for the clinic as well as the advertising and promotional campaigns. Occasionally, I write articles for local publications regarding the unique healthcare needs facing minorities in our community.

How important is family to you?

Family is very important to me. I believe that improving a community starts with the family. Inspiring and encouraging the next generation to see the possibilities of a bright future for themselves is of utmost importance. Helping the family first causes a ripple effect in the community.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it? I grew up listening to a variety of music genres.

I listen to a lot of music. My playlist would consist mostly of 70’s-90’s R&B classics, and some smooth jazz. Everything from the Isleys, EWF, Teena Marie, Jill Scott, maybe even a little Steely Dan and Sade. My son has introduced me to Kendrick Lamar’s music, so some of that has been added to the playlist. It just depends on my mood and the traffic.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

As a 20-year city resident, I have seen many changes take place. I am encouraged by some of the additions to the Northwest community, such as the Market on Melrose and the development of the Melrose Plaza location. I see so much potential in the City of Roanoke, and I like many recent changes. The whole community art movement highlights the rich culture of our community. I would like to see more economic opportunities for Roanoke residents to keep our young talent in the community.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I enjoy traveling to visit museums and historic places. I enjoy baking when time permits. My favorite hobby right now is spending time with my son when he is not busy.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, outside of your family?

I was fortunate enough to have had some positive work opportunities early in my career. I have had the chance to work with some remarkable women leaders who set an example of what we can achieve. I would also have to say some educators have left a lasting impression. A few years ago, I reconnected with one of my former high school English teachers, who now lives in Rocky Mount, and we have remained in contact ever since. There were also a couple of college professors who made a positive impact on me as well. Lastly, I want to thank the leaders and members of Lively Hope Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church in Salem for their care, teachings and prayers over the years.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I would encourage the younger me not to second-guess myself as often as I did. I would remind myself not to take any wooden nickels.