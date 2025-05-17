Who is Niyah Ellington?

I would describe myself as someone who is very helpful, caring and willing to help people in need. Many individuals have helped me over the years, and I try to do the same for others. Family and friends often say, “Girl, you have a true heart for the people.”

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and grew up in the Star City. My family made sure that I was raised in the church. With their support, my entrepreneurial journey began at age 15. I didn’t know what I was doing at the time, but they helped me navigate in the right direction. As I reflect on that time in my life, I have an even greater appreciation today for the unconditional love and support I was showered with. Everyone is not as lucky.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

In addition to continuing my entrepreneurial journey, I began working in the Roanoke City Public Schools system. I was able to work at the same elementary school that I once attended. Being able to pour back into the community that helped raise me is an awesome feeling. I am currently studying Business Administration at Liberty University.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am the owner of Niy Ells Honeycomb Hideout. I specialize in creative cakes, cupcakes and other sweets. I love this creative endeavor!! It allows me to explore my passions while bringing smiles to people’s faces. If people are interested in learning more, they can visit https://bakesy.shop/b/niy-ells-honeycomb-hideout. I’m also a RCPS Support Personnel Instructor.

How important is family to you?

To say that my family means the world to me would be an understatement. They are the very foundation of the woman that I’ve become. I know that some people take for granted the loved ones in their lives. I make sure that my family knows just how much I love, respect and appreciate them.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

I love music and listen to it all the time. In this particular instance, I would say Travis Greene, Tye Tribett, Ricky Dillard, Fred Hammond, Quandra Banks and Jennifer Hudson.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I love Roanoke, and the people here! I have met some of the most amazing people here. Roanoke has supported my business from day one. I’ll forever be grateful for the support that I’ve received from my hometown.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

Baking, journaling, traveling, hosting social events…fun stuff like that.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

It would have to be my church family! Under the leadership of Bishop Delmar Jackson, I’m a proud member of Abundant Grace Assembly. They have loved, encouraged and supported me. They are truly people after God’s own heart.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Always be teachable, we’re never done learning. Also, to always hold onto God’s unchanging hand because he’ll never leave nor forsake you.