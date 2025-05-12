-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Sherman Lea Jr.?

I would describe myself as someone who values my walk with Christ, family, hard work and community. I’m dedicated to my business and the people that I serve. I believe in giving back to the community that raised me.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born in Danville, Virginia, and raised in Roanoke. My father moved us to the Star City when I was in middle school, which turned out to be one of the best things that could’ve happened. Roanoke gave me lifelong friends and incredible mentors, including coaches who would later have a major impact on my life. I had a great experience growing up here, especially at Ruffner Middle and William Fleming High School.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I went to college on a scholarship to play quarterback at Virginia State University, and later at the University of Virginia at Wise. It was an incredible journey that taught me discipline, teamwork and leadership. I also had the opportunity to explore human services and entrepreneurship, which eventually helped shape my professional path.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am the Owner and Executive Director of New Hope Support Services LLC, where we provide mental health and human services. I am also the National President of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ). My responsibilities include overseeing operations, promoting professional development and advocating for criminal justice reform across the nation.

How important is family to you?

Family means everything to me. No matter how busy life gets, I always make time for my loved ones. God has blessed me with an incredible family, and I’m grateful for all of them. Their support means the world to me.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

R&B is my go-to genre, especially ‘90s and early 2000s hits. My playlist would definitely include Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross and other classic R&B artists. If it’s a night trip, I’m definitely throwing in some classics for those soulful vibes

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

Roanoke has been a great place for both me and my family. Not only was I fortunate enough to start my businesses here, but my father served as the Mayor, and I’ve been able to continue his legacy by giving back to the community. It’s a place that has supported us, and we continue to support it in return.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love to travel, explore the world and enjoy time outdoors. I’m also a big fan of attending festivals and sporting events. Staying active is really important to me, and I try to fit in exercise whenever I can.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

My coaches at William Fleming High School, especially the late George “Killa” Miller, had a huge influence on my life. They taught us not just about football, but about life. They taught us the value of hard work, teamwork and perseverance. We went from having a single win my freshman year to competing in the state championship my senior year. Their lessons on discipline and character have stayed with me throughout my life.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I’m incredibly thankful for my life and the experiences I’ve had, but if I could go back and give my younger self advice, it would be to buy Bitcoin when it was cheap! Looking back, I see how much opportunity I had, and I’d tell myself to invest in things that could have changed my financial future. But overall, I wouldn’t change much, because the journey has been meaningful.