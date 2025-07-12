Who is Sondra Willis Stephens?

I would describe myself as a compassionate individual who strives to help others. I am a loving wife and mother of five children, and a counselor/therapist to many. I serve God in spirit and in truth. I work hard and play even harder.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born and raised in Roanoke. I was brought up by my maternal grandmother and step-grandfather. My upbringing had its highs and lows, but it shaped me into the person that I am today. My hero is my grandmother. She instilled in me strong values, traditions and showed me what unconditional love looked and felt like. She also taught me how to be independent, pursue education and love others wholeheartedly. I am blessed to have established a relationship with both my parents, despite their absence when I was younger. I love my mother dearly and I thank God for her every single day. My father passed away almost three years ago. I cherish the relationship we had and the memories we were able to make.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I started college, however, as a young mother, it took me several years to complete my first degree. I got married and had two more children. I began working in the mental health field while pursuing my degree, initially serving individuals with intellectual disabilities. After earning my degree, I worked for the local Department of Social Services before transitioning to the local Community Services Board (CSB).

While at the CSB, I obtained my Master’s Degree in Counseling from Virginia Tech, completed my counseling residency and became a Licensed Professional Counselor. Throughout my career, I’ve worked in both the public and private sectors as a Clinical Supervisor and Clinical Director, training many entry-level mental health professionals. In 2016, with the support of my husband, Jerome, I launched my private practice – SWS Counseling Services, LLC. Starting my own practice was a major accomplishment, as I had to overcome many fears to bring my vision of helping people thrive in my community to life.

One of my proudest moments through SWS Counseling Services has been offering Teen Mom Scholarships over the last four years to graduating teen mothers attending Roanoke City Schools. To date, I’ve awarded ten $500 scholarships. It brings me great joy to empower and support young mothers as they pursue their dreams.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Certified Employee Assistance Professional. My responsibilities include providing outpatient counseling to children, adolescents, families and adults. I have an extensive background in trauma therapy and enjoy working with young adults and mothers who are seeking support in all areas of life. I also serve as a Clinical Supervisor with the Virginia Department of Health Professions.

How important is family to you?

For me, it’s family over everything! My husband and children are my greatest accomplishments. Without them, I am nothing.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

Lauryn Hill, India Arie, New Edition, Jill Scott, Tamela Mann, Micah Stampley, Jamal Roberts, Guy, Blackstreet, Salt-N-Pepa, Kelontae Gavin, Zacardi Cortez, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Fantasia and various Afrobeat artists.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I have a positive relationship with the City of Roanoke. I value the recent changes made within the city and appreciate the community engagement I’ve seen from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Department under the leadership of Sheriff Hash, as well as from the Roanoke City Police Department.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

Travel, travel, travel! I enjoy new experiences and being exposed to different cultures. I’m a foodie and love trying new restaurants. I also enjoy attending festivals and concerts whenever I can.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

My friends. I’m a very loyal person and value those who value me. As I’ve grown older, I’ve become more intentional with my relationships and the people with whom I spend time.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

I would tell myself, “You are beautiful, and you are enough.” Trust the process and love yourself the way God loves you. I am proud of you!