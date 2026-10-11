At 1240 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke is the Bradley Free Clinic, a tax-exempt public charity that has been providing free medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services to individuals with low incomes for decades.

Primarily funded by private contributions, community grants and donations, the clinic has been serving the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas since 1974.

Ten years ago, the clinic extended its reach into one of the Valley’s most pressing crises.

Since 2016, the clinic’s HOPE Initiative has offered a non-judgmental, non-punitive gateway to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. More than 6,500 lives have been impacted since.

Participants are connected with a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, then presented with options from the Director of Resources.

When the clinic gathered recently to mark the milestone, Mayor Joe Cobb and Sheriff Antonio Hash were among the many city leaders and officials in attendance.

“We were proud to join community partners and residents in celebrating the 10th anniversary of the HOPE Initiative,” the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “For a decade, this important initiative has helped connect individuals affected by substance use with treatment, recovery resources, and compassionate support. We appreciate everyone who has contributed to its continued success and remain committed to giving hope to those who need it the most.”

The Roanoke Fire EMS Department echoed the sentiment: “Ten years of choosing connection, compassion and a different path forward. Through our partnership with the Bradley Free Clinic, our peers, and community partners we’re meeting people where they are and breaking down barriers and helping create a path to recovery. Together, we’re making a difference in the Roanoke community and continuing to prove that together, we can do what we could never do alone.”

With the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation donating $500,000 to the Hope Initiative, more clinics across the Commonwealth are currently in discussions.

Mayor Cobb has officially designated September 21 as “Hope Day” in Roanoke.

“Over the years, a lot has changed at Bradley. We’ve grown in size, scope, and vision. But the core of why we exist remains. We believe everyone deserves quality health care,” the website states. “We believe a strong free clinic is an indispensable part of a healthy community. And we are privileged to serve and grateful to all who help us in this mission.”

After ten years, the numbers — and the people behind them — prove it.