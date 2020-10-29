The Roanoke Branch NAACP Youth Council stands against bullying

Every October, individuals from across the globe unite with the message that bullying should never be a part of anyone’s life and the Roanoke Branch NAACP Youth Council is among this group. Unfortunately, thousands of people experience bullying from their peers at school and work which is a common threat to people of all ages. Bullying is unwanted, aggressive behavior that causes social imbalance.

Bullies may launch repeated attacks on individuals and can use different platforms to hurt or make a victim uncomfortable. They can physically or verbally assault their victim, either in person or with the help of social media. Bullying can occur anywhere whether on a playground, in a school cafeteria, hallway, online, or by text message.

How can we stop bullying, you ask? First, talk about what bullying is. Check in with and listen to your child, spouse, coworker, or whoever is in your life that you suspect may be a victim. Try your best to encourage special interests or hobbies to help boost their confidence and remember to show kindness and respect. When you see someone bullying an individual, speak up, say something, be the change agent for that person. Let them know that you care and are willing to voice your concerns. To learn more about how you can help stop bullying, go to www.stopbullying.gov.

If you would like to be a part of the NAACP Youth Council, contact advisor, Gloria Randolph-King at 540-793-0811 or co-advisors, Lorena Taylor-Rollins Wilson at 540-815-4584, or Dawn Roberts-Bryant at 540-793-0948.