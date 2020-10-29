Kudos to counselor Taisha Steele

Congratulations to Taisha Steele who has been named Virginia Counselor of the Year by the Virginia Counselors Association.

Steele, a Roanoke native, is a proud graduate of William Fleming High School. She pursued college degrees at James Madison University, Radford University and Virginia Tech before returning to the StarCity.

As part of her mission regarding student enrichment, she moves on to higher ground accepting a new position handling equity and inclusion for a global education company.

Kudos to this hometown heroine as she climbs the latter of a rewarding career.

As director of school counseling for Roanoke City Schools, Steele is a proponent of Dual Enrollment/Advanced Placement Courses. She is a big supporter of the Community College Access Program. It allows graduating seniors of Roanoke City Public Schools to attend Virginia Western Community College tuition-free for two years.

“I want all students to have a plan for life after school. I tell my counselors that if we get our students to graduation, we have done our job. But we haven’t completed the mission,” said Steele.