By S. Rotan Hale

It’s hard to believe anyone could be more politically pumped up about this historic 2024 presidential election as Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish-White Boyd. Her energy is unmatched!

Trish, respectfully referred to by all who know and continue to support her, took another leap for the team hosting a “Women For Kamala” event.

Everyone dinned on homemade baked spaghetti at the event, billed as the Roanoke Valley Women for Harris GOTV Rally held Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the L.H. Hamlar Event Center on Melrose Ave. in northwest.

During his brief comments Mayor Sherman Lea supporting Trish’s efforts simply said he just tries to follow her lead. Other councilmembers present were Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez Jones and a host of other notables who stood strongly in the crowded hall in support of Trish’s efforts to get out the vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her bid for the presidency.

As the Western Virginia political director, Lily Franklin’s job is to “help Democrats get elected up and down the ballot “everywhere west of Richmond,” she said.

Franklin, revved up the room full of energized attendants with an urgent plea to get out the vote for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket.

“Election day is 27 days away, that’s less than 700 hours, we need folks to get involved as volunteers phone-banking, door-knocking and talking to your neighbors making sure people know how to get involved and how to cast a ballot this year,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure people understand what’s at stake because we have to deliver Virginia for Kamala Harris in this election!”

There is little doubt as to Trish White Boyd being one of the areas most activated citizens. She was first elected to Roanoke City Council in 2020, served as vice mayor during that period and ran an unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2023.

Trish, along with a sizable staff has owned a small home healthcare business for nearly two decades and now leads the charge as chief organizer for the local Women For Kamala movement.

“I don’t want to wake up on November 6 knowing that we didn’t do everything that we could have, because we have to protect women’s reproductive rights,” she said with the boldness and clarity of a seasoned orator. “We have a right to protect our bodies and we have to protect that right.”

Launching an assault on Donald Trump, Trish had no problem directly calling him out concerning his anti-abortion views and his “disrespect for women” as she reminded everyone of the infamous and vulgar “Hollywood tapes’ where he referred to “grabbing women by the p__sy.”

“Trump has shown us who he is,” she said and proceed to mention his role in the vicious January 6th (2021) attack on the US Capitol whereby rioters raged against Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Trish was visibly disturbed and fired up throughout her comments particularly when she mentioned the flood of dis-information that continues to circulate.

“Don’t listen to all of what he calls “alternative facts”… HELL NO they are blatant lies and we are not going to go for that anymore.”

Pushing on through her veracious account she reminded the enthused crowd of Trump being a 34 count convicted felon and spoke of his connection to Project 2024 – a far-right extremist 900-page policy proposal that would expand presidential power and impose ultra-conservative social actions.

Listing several accomplishments of the present administration she noted the bipartisan infrastructure bill Biden got passed in 2021 – hailed by many pundits as historic. She also mentioned the unemployment rate was 3.4% in January and by April 2023 it was at it’s lowest in 55 years.

Adding another high point she mentioned how Biden capped the price of insulin at $35 – a relief for many Americans with diabetes.

“Make sure you remind cousin Julia and all of them who are talking stupidly about Trump about that fact. You don’t want aunt Naye Naye to go without her insulin,” Trish said humorously lightening the mood.

Tapering her remarks, she briefly spoke about the incredible energy of this year’s Democratic National Convention and the clarion call made by former First Lady Michelle Obama urging people to “Get up and do something” to insure that Kamala Harris is the 47th president of these United States.

Thanks to Trish with her Women For Kamala and all those who truly believe in Democracy and “a new way forward” this historic election may truly be, as Vice President Kamala Harris so apply coined it, “the greatest story ever told.” Now we must pray and VOTE!