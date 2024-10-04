By Shawn Nowlin

The Jefferson Center means a lot to people of all backgrounds across the Roanoke Valley.

When the center was built in 1924, a time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the building. A hundred years later, on Sept. 28, a ceremony unveiling the contents of that capsule took place as proud community residents, elected officials, historians and more looked upon.

Among the findings were a school directory, a Virginia Automobile Map, a historical sketch of Roanoke High School and a Norfolk & Southern Railway Company Annual Report.

Past and present Jefferson Center stories were told during the ceremony. Executive Director Cyrus Pace discussed the findings of the time capsule while Mayor Sherman Lea later made comments about the historical moment.

“There truly is something special about moments like this. Moments where we get to step back in time and connect with those who came before us. History has a way of reminding us where we’ve been and shapes where we are going,” Lea said. “A century ago, generations of Roanokers stood right here, placing objects they believed were important into this capsule. What would we choose today if we were tasked with leaving a message for the future?”

Added Pace, “One hundred years ago, they decided to save history. They didn’t know they were building something that would last this long, but here we are. They built something here that could protect the important work that was happening. It took two days to get the box out of the building. The big question that people have asked is, ‘Did you already look inside?’ Yes, because I didn’t want all of you to be here and there was absolutely nothing in it.”

The Jefferson Center has grown tremendously over the years, offering a variety of services along the way. Between 1925 and 1974, more than 19,000 students graduated from Jefferson High School.

“In 1985, city council appointed a citizens committee to determine the future of the crumbling high school. Rather than demolish the building, the committee determined it would become a center to house arts, education, social services and other small businesses,” Pace said.

It is estimated that nearly 2,000 performances to more than a million attendees have been hosted at the center to date.

What makes the Jefferson Center such a special place, according to Nina Dockery, is everything that it represents. “There are those who believe this place is right up there with any Roanoke landmark,” she said. “I happen to be one of them. Countless memories have been made here, and I hope that continues in the future.”