by Shawn Nowlin

When Kay Johnson was growing up, her parents often played records by The Temptations. So much so that by the time she entered high school, she could recite every word to dozens of songs with ease.

What makes the vocal group such a unique act, she noted, is the authenticity.

“Regardless of one’s age, the Temptation’s discography is full of songs that touch all people. When you know as much as I do, it makes perfect sense why they are among the most successful music groups of all time, having sold tens of millions of albums all over the world,” Johnson added.

Arguably no attendee enjoyed themselves more than Johnson on Sept. 27 when the Shadows of the '60s presented a tribute to the Temptations inside the Shaftman Performance Hall.

Starting at 7 p.m., when the production concluded two hours later, Johnson wasn’t the only one wanting more. “I sat in the front row so I could have the best view. I was ready to dance as soon as I walked through the doors,” she said.

From the deep cuts to the iconic hits, the group created an atmosphere that felt like people were transported back to 1964. All of the fan favorites were performed with flair, personality and choreography: “My Girl,” “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.”

No matter which record was performed on stage, the vast majority of audience members knew it word for word. In the lobby afterward, the group took pictures and signed autographs.

When asked to describe his favorite part of the show, Jamison Smith said experiencing it with his wife. “The performers delivered the music in a way that would make any fan proud,” Smith said. “I purchased our tickets weeks ago so we could have a unique, fun date night. Over dinner at our favorite restaurant that night, she told me that it was worth every penny.”

Currently, the Temptations consists of five members: the only surviving original member Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Jawan Jackson and Tony Grant. Over the group’s 64-year existence, 22 others officially represented the group at some point. They include founding members Al Bryant, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams as well as former lead singer David Ruffin.

Credited with pioneering psychedelic soul, The Temptations have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 Singles.