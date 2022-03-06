Valley Metro moves to new home

Effective Monday, Feb. 28, Valley Metro will begin transit transfer operations at Third Street Station in the temporary configuration, vacating Campbell Court. The temporary configuration consists of three office trailers and a two-lane transit bus service design. Valley Metro expects to be in this phase of the project for six to eight months.

In addition to the service move, Valley Metro will be offering fare-free transit service for two weeks commencing on Monday, February 28 through Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022. This fare-free period will give passengers the opportunity to experience the new service configuration without the burden of having to pay the fare. Valley Metro has been operating transit service out of Campbell Court since 1987. This change is a true milestone, there will be a period of nostalgia and adjustment to the new experience.

Please visit our website at www.valleymetro.com/moving.html for additional details.





