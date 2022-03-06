Melrose Public Library gets new branch manager

The family of Antinette Beane would like to extend a warm congratulations to her on her new position as branch manager at Melrose Public Library. Mrs. Beane has worked tirelessly to show her love and care for her patrons at various libraries within the Roanoke Valley over the last 15 years. Her connection to Roanoke Public Libraries began with her special aunt, Louise Bowling, who was a librarian at Gainsboro Library. Antinette sees herself as an extension of her aunt’s library manager aspiration and strives to inform and assist her patrons with the same level of attention and knowledge.

Antinette is married to Arthur Beane and has four children, Jasmine Javonte, Arthur (AJ), and Jennifer. She is the daughter of Mary Stewart and the late John Brown. Her immediate and extended family continue to wish Manager Beane well on her new endeavor in library leadership.