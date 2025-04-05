by Shawn Nowlin

Ever since Virginia Tech announced the decision to dissolve its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office earlier this year, there has been tension throughout the campus.

Students, faculty, staff and community members by the hundreds stood in solidarity on campus March 25 to protest the school’s decision. Under state law, peaceful protestors can express themselves while asking their government or an institution to address their concerns.

While the government can set rules regulating certain activities, the regulations must be vital to protecting public safety and order.

Those on the ground say that the goal of making a statement was met in the affirmative. The protestors held up signs and chanted things like “Everyone Deserves Access To High Quality Education” and “No Diversity Without Inclusion” throughout the demonstration.

When Asia Murray showed up and saw people of different backgrounds joining forces for a common cause, she knew that she made the right decision. Starting at Burruss Hall and concluding at Torgersen Hall, the entire protest lasted for roughly three hours.

“So many people expressed their frustrations over the cutting of numerous programs. This just isn’t right,” she said. “So many times, the viewpoints of people who look like me are ignored. In this instance, a strong message was sent.”

Said a Virginia Tech spokesperson, “The inclusive excellence and strategy office was not deemed financially necessary. The university’s commitment to inclusivity remains unchanged though. Virginia Tech is committed to being a welcoming environment.”

One Black Tech sophomore, who chose to remain anomymous out of fear of retaliation, said, “I am a product of Roanoke City Public Schools and growing up, Virginia Tech was my dream college. To say this decision has shaken my faith to the core would be an understatement. I have yet to hear a valid reason why this is happening. It just doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

A protest of this magnitude doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Various organizations on campus such as Students for Racial Justice and Black Mindedness

worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get the word out and make sure the event ran smoothly.

While the effort likely won’t sway the opinions of Virginia Tech leaders, many viewed the gathering as an opportunity to be on the right side of history.

Virginia Tech is not the only school that has dissolved its DEI offices. Many colleges and universities all across the nation have done the same.

“I don’t care if people are offended that I joined the protest,” Jayla Harris said. “I knew that if Trump was given a second term, decisions like this were inevitable. This is just the beginning of frustrated people peacefully voicing their frustrations.”