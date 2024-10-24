by Shawn Nowlin

Virginia State University (VSU) has lost a longtime member of its Trojan family.

Peggy Davis was hired to be VSU’s head women’s basketball coach in 1997. Seventeen years later, she became the school’s athletic director. Under her stewardship, VSU earned 20 NCAA Division II tournament appearances, more than two dozen Central Intercollegiate Athletic Assocation (CIAA) Championship titles, 20 CIAA Divisional titles and 44 Coach of the Year honors. Davis died on Oct. 16 at age 62. As of press time, a cause of death has not been given.

Expressed VSU president Dr. Makola Abdullah in a statement, “Words cannot fully capture what Mrs. Davis meant to Virginia State University. She was a beacon of hope, an inspiring leader, and a champion for our student-athletes, always working to ensure their success in the classroom, in their athletic pursuits and after graduation.”

She added, “Her unwavering dedication to the mission of our university, her extraordinary achievements, and her selflessness in always putting others first will never be forgotten.”

As a member of the university’s leadership, Davis helped guide VSU to unprecedented heights, both academically and on the field of competition. She was named the CIAA Athletic Director of the Year seven times.

History was made when Davis became the first woman to lead the 12-member conference as interim commissioner. Davis was also vital in the opening of the $84 million multi-purpose center on campus in 2016.

Roanoke native and VSU alum Kerry Johnson says Davis wasn’t just an exceptional college administrator, but just as impressive a human being. “She touched countless lives outside of the VSU community. She had a way of leaving a lasting impression on people. Some just have a positive energy force around them, and Peggy was such an individual. I will forever cherish the moments that we shared together,” she said.

The mourning of Davis’ death continues across social media.

“I was recently asked, ‘Which people have had the biggest impact on your life?’ Without hesitating, I said Peggy Davis. Five minutes later, I received a text that she had passed away. I will follow in her footsteps and continue to open the doors for other Black women just as she did,” Rolynda Contee wrote on Facebook.

Before arriving in Petersburg, Davis was the head women’s basketball coach at her alma mater, Howard Payne University in Texas and Angelo State University, also in the Lone Star State.

Her story is one of dedication, perseverance and selflessness. She will be greatly missed.