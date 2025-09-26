by Shawn Nowlin

The Roanoke elections for commissioner of revenue, commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and treasurer are less than seven weeks away. All of the respective candidates are working hard to get their message out to as many voters as possible as the clock ticks closer to Election Day on Nov. 4.

Primarily, the commissioner of revenue is responsible for enforcing state and local tax laws. When one becomes the commonwealth’s attorney, they are in charge of prosecuting all felonies and misdemeanors charged under the Code of Virginia occurring in their locality.

The city’s next sheriff, in part, will be responsible for the security of the courthouse, the courtrooms and the trials while they are underway. In addition to collecting delinquent real estate taxes, the city treasurer also collects delinquent business license taxes and personal property taxes.

The four Democrats running for the aforementioned positions are Ryan LaFountain, John McNeil, Antonio Hash and Tasha Burkett.

Roanoke has a population of roughly 100,000 and each candidate understands that a coalition of supporters will be required to get across the finish line. The advent of social media has allowed candidates running for office to reach more people than ever before through Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

The following information is based on statements provided by the Roanoke City Democratic Committee.

Antonio Hash: Focused on respect, service, and partnership, Sheriff Hash is dedicated to building bridges between law enforcement and the community. If re-elected, the Sheriff’s Office has pledged to continue prioritizing mental health support, building programs to reduce recidivism, and fostering stronger community relationships.

Tasha Burkett: For over 20 years, Tasha has provided leadership of public service in Roanoke and skilled execution of the new tax and treasury system which led to her being appointed City Treasurer.

Ryan LaFountain: In his first term as Revenue Commissioner, Ryan modernized an outdated tax code and significantly raised the bar for customer service.

John McNeil: His work as Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney and over 25 years spent prosecuting violent crime align him as fit for the position. A lifelong public servant, John had a decorated start to his career in the Army before serving the Roanoke community.

To say who holds these positions is consequential and left up to the voters. While many have a good feeling that Democrats will have a great showing on Election Day, until the final vote is cast, what is critically important above all is to VOTE.