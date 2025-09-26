-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Bridgett Craighead?

I’m a bold, bubbly and resilient woman who wears her heart on her sleeve. I show up with love, even in tough situations. I’m a woman of purpose, and once I believe in something, I give it my all.

Where were you born and raised? What was your upbringing like?

I was born and raised in Rocky Mount, Virginia. My upbringing was filled with love, but also a fair share of challenges. I come from a family that showed me how to work hard, stay grounded and never stop believing in myself, even when the world says otherwise.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I started working and finding my purpose. I became a mother, and then I found my passion in hair and beauty. Soon, I began pouring my passion into my community. My journey hasn’t been traditional, but it’s been powerful and real.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I’m the owner of El3ven11 Home Suite Home, a licensed cosmetologist instructor, content creator and youth mentor. My responsibilities include managing my salon, serving my clients with care, creating hair and beauty content and using my voice to uplift others, especially the youth and anyone who feels unseen.

How important is family to you?

Family means everything to me! They are my backbone, my inspiration and the reason I keep going. Whether it’s blood or chosen, family is where I draw my strength and joy.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which artists would be on it?

Definitely Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Kevin Gates, GloRilla, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and a little gospel Kirk Franklin for sure. Gotta keep the energy balanced!

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I’ve developed a deep respect and connection with Roanoke. It’s a city of growth and opportunity, and I’ve had the chance to connect with powerful people, build sisterhood and make an impact. It’s become a part of my story.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

I love painting, reading, journaling, creating content, thrifting and being outdoors in nature. And if I’m not doing any of that, I’m probably dancing with my son, playing Roblox, or dreaming up my next big idea.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your family?

My mentors, my pageant sisters and the women who poured into me when I was unsure of myself. Also, the clients and youth I’ve met along the way…they remind me of why I do what I do.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Don’t dim your light to make others comfortable. Speak up, stay soft and know that your uniqueness is your power. You are more than enough, exactly as you are.