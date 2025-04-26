by Shawn Nowlin

Where education administrators work and how they do it matters significantly.

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) cut the ribbon to its new William B. Robertson Administration Building April 11 named after the education trailblazer who worked tirelessly for decades to help all youth. In addition to a host of upscale amenities such as solar panels and an office space for 168 employees and a newly created meeting chamber that comfortably seats 135 people.

Renovating the structure cost approximately $17 million. Previously secured RCPS funding allowed the project to come to fruition.

Among those on hand at the ribbon cutting ceremony, was of course leading the list, RCPS Superintendent Verletta White along with former superintendents Dr. Doris Ennis and E. Wayne Harris. Also present was Mayor Joe Cobb, City Manager Valmarie Turner, Chair of the RCPS Board Dr. Eli Jamison and a host of local and state officials and dignitaries galore.

“As I think about this moment, I think about how it captures possibilities, promise and potential. Standing here today, with the city’s municipal offices on one side of Campbell Avenue and our new Roanoke City Public Schools headquarters behind us, we are making more than just a statement about location,” Mayor Cobb said. “Having local government and public education as neighbors is more than just a coincidence, it’s a symbol that reflects our shared commitment to serving the community.”

A proud and somewhat nervous Jamison said, “It’s an honor to be here today. This moment has been a long time coming. The idea of this building was born during a global pandemic. A time when returning to normal seemed almost unimaginable. We opened the doors today with a sense of purpose and urgency and joy to build a future that our children deserve, a future that this city deserves.”

Through her rousing speech that lifted the spirits of this rain-soaked affair, Superintendent White first called the roll thanking a multitude of partners who contributed to the massive transformation of the spacious facility that once housed the city’s daily newspaper, The Roanoke Times, into what is now RCPS headquarters.

“When the building became available in 2021, I asked my team to dream with me, that’s when our Equity and Action Plan was born and at its core this plan was about how we can be more intentional about supporting our students, our staff and our community. Our responsibility as educational leaders is not only to ensure high quality and highly effective instruction for student achievement it is also to establish and maintain a strong and sound structure that supports our students, staff and community,” she boldly said to the sizable crowd huddled from the pouring rain under a huge tent assembled at the facilities front entrance.

White continued to mention a host of advancements and progressive programs initiated through RCPS as the College Preparation Program and expanded programs at various schools throughout the area including the establishment of the new Charles Day CTE Center and the new Preston Park Elementary School scheduled to be completed by Fall 2026.

“I want to sincerely thank you all for standing with us because change does not happen in isolation, it takes a community, it takes a collective effort and a shared commitment to doing what is right for our children.”

Empowered by her impassioned speech, the crowd proceeded to the building’s entrance where Superintendent White joined by a crowd of supporters cut the ribbon to the new RCPS headquarters.

Plagues are placed throughout the new administration building honoring notable individuals who have made a positive impact in the community. Each program given out contained biographical information on all the honorees.

In Sept. 2022, the school board appointed a naming committee to consider nominations for two buildings: the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center and the William B. Robertson Administration Building.

Speaking to what this honor means to her family, Victoria Robertson, William’s daughter, said, “On behalf of the Robertson family, I’d like to thank the Roanoke City School Board and the Roanoke community for honoring my father’s legacy. A huge part of his legacy was his unwavering dedication to service. He deeply felt that giving back was his consistent call to action.”

The former Booker T. Washington Administration Building will transform into a community empowerment center for students and their families in the coming months.

For the most up-to-date information, visit rcps.info.