by Shawn Nowlin

Carilion Clinic, a non-profit integrated healthcare organization with seven total hospitals throughout the Roanoke Valley, is about to get a lot bigger at its Roanoke location.

Originally set for mid-April, the facility is expected to cut the ribbon to its new emergency department in July. For now, officials ask that people continue to use the existing entrance.

In addition to a dedicated pediatric emergency waiting area, expanded patient rooms and triage space will also be provided. The region’s first-ever level 1 pediatric bay will also be included.

To ensure that doctors won’t have to travel to the blood bank during an emergency, an in-house blood refrigerator will be supplied.

“Every member of our team strives to exemplify collaboration, commitment, compassion, courage and curiosity,” Tony Seupaul, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive said in a press release. “Our shared commitment aligns with Carilion’s mission to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

For the last seven years, this expansion has been in the works. Once complete, it’s expected to be the most sophisticated emergency department in the area. According to Wrenn Brendel, Vice President of Emergency Medicine, additional safety measures will be implemented too.

“Quality and safe patient care are the beacons that guide everything we do,” said Steve Arner, president and chief executive officer at Carilion. “Our track record is the result of collaboration at the highest level among teams across our organization and a laser focus on giving our patients the best possible outcomes.”

An argument can be made that health care has never been more competitive. As more Roanoke Valley residents enter their senior years, demand for health care will likely increase enormously.

Expanding the Carilion facility will give the hospital more space to meet the ever-evolving advanced healthcare needs.

“We are continually striving to meet our community members where they are and to offer individualized care experiences,” said Michelle Franklin, vice president of Carilion Women’s.

Carilion’s mission is rooted in the belief that high-quality health care shouldn’t just be for the rich and privileged. Now that the groundbreaking expansion has an inevitable date, many have marked their calendars in excitement.

With more than 13,000 employees and 735 physicians covering dozens of specialties, Carilion is the largest employer in the Roanoke Valley. Founded in 1899, today, the system consists of hospitals, health clubs, specialty physician practices and additional complementary services.

For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.carilionclinic.org.