Morning Star Baptist Church invites everyone to unite with us in prayer for our nation, state, city, school system, and the safety of our community on Thursday, May 1, at noon.

Prayer requests will include statements of needs for the City of Roanoke by Mayor Joe Cobb, the school system by Superintendent Dr. Verletta White, and the safety of our City by Chief Scott Booth. We will also hear the requests of Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner for our nation, and the requests of Senator Chris Head and Delegate Sam Rasoul for the state.

Pastor Stephanie Clark of the Covenant Community Church, headquartered in Covington, will lead off with one of the prayers for our nation with song and prayer. Other pastors who will pray for the expressed needs include Gary Holland (Trinity Baptist), Bishop M. L. Hardy (Greater Prayer Temple Church of our Lord), Thomas Harper (Central Baptist), Demetrius Russell (Sweet Union Baptist), Preston Tyler (Hill Street Baptist), and the host pastor, L. A. Lewis. Elder Milton Hardy, Jr. will bless everyone with a musical selection.

To-go lunches will be served immediately following the service. Ensure you get a meal by reserving your seat at 540-563-1717.

Morning Star is located at 1513 Rorer Ave. in SW.