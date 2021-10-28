Local NAACP and Deltas sponsor Votercade!

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Roanoke Branch NAACP will sponsor a Historic Inaugural Community “Votercade” on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11:00am – 2:00pm beginning at the Burlington parking lot with the theme… “Turn Up! Turn Out! Vote! This is Good Trouble!”

The Votercade is actually a Motorcade or a parade of cars that will travel throughout the city promoting voter education encouraging citizens to vote Tuesday, Nov. 2 and call their legislators insisting them to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. This legislation would restore and strengthen parts of the Voting Rights ACT of 1965 and revise the criteria for determining which states can create voting laws.

Organizations and individuals are asked to join these groups at 11:00 am in the Burlington parking lot, 2935 Hershberger Rd. to decorate your cars with banners, balloons, signs, and posters provided by the Transformation Justice Coalition. The Votercade will proceed at 12 noon and travel a designated route through Northwest Roanoke and end at 2:00 pm.

Music will be played and the community will be asked to rally our voters and support voter rights. “Turn Up! Turn Out! Vote! This is Good Trouble!.” Please plan to join these groups with your organization names on your cars. Everyone is invited to participate.

Ora Dickerson and Council-woman Trish-White-Boyd are DST Social Action Chairs; Tanisha Nash is Roanoke Alumnae Chapter president and Brenda Hale is the local NAACP Branch president.