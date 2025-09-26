by Freeda Cathcart

Woodstock, VA – On Wednesday, (Sept. 17) Constitution Day, joyful demonstrators gathered on either side of the Interstate 81 Exit 283 overpass to support the U.S. Constitution and 1st Amendment rights.

Those who participated held American flags and signs as “Defend the Constitution,” “We The People The Constitution is simply NOT a suggestion” and Release the Epstein Files.

They were a patriotic blend of former Republicans, Independents and Democrats united in love for our country and their determination to defend our constitution.

They are brave and knowledgeable citizens. There were different ages but most of them are retired. Their former occupations ranged from an emergency physician, nurse, federal civil servant and veterans. One of them had been threatened with a citation warning and had refused to sign it. Her husband had been a Republican and an elected official in the county and she knew what her rights were.

Before the demonstration, Freeda Cathcart, the Founder of Indivisible Virginia dropped a copy of the letter that she had hand delivered to the VDOT Commissioner last week off at the VDOT office that serves Shenandoah County. The letter explained that the signs VDOT put up has misleading information that is confusing law enforcement and that the signs need to be taken down.

The signs include the words: “NO STOPPING, STANDING, LOITERING OR ASSEMBLY.” But the Constitution protects people’s rights to peacefully assemble and there have been court rulings affirming that right and that it’s different from loitering. The state law cited on the sign doesn’t include the word “assembly” in it probably because they would violate the U.S. Constitution.

Then Cathcart stopped by the Edinburg Virginia State Police office to drop off the letter that she had hand-delivered to the VPS Superintendent. She was able to speak to 1st Sergeant Adams and Sergeant Street about how the Indivisible movement can develop a healthy relationship with law enforcement. She explained that people need to have their constitutional rights respected by police and that the signs VDOT posted can’t forbid people from exercising their 1st Amendment right to peacefully assemble.

The officers said there had been conversations with the Attorney General’s office about the issue and their concern was about protecting public safety. Cathcart said that the Indivisible movement also cares about public safety and the people who attend the demonstrations are advocating for their communities and families. The demonstrators felt they weren’t treated fairly when they had been staying off the bridge and last Saturday counter protesters walked back and forth across the bridge unimpeded. The officers didn’t know that had happened because an officer hadn’t been at the bridge last Saturday.

The officers suggested arranging a physical or virtual meeting to address people’s concerns. Cathcart thought that would be helpful in establishing a better relationship with law enforcement. She also encouraged them to investigate the officer that had hurt the woman when he was arresting her. They seemed concerned and that they had been unaware that she had been hurt.

Cathcart had intended to stop by the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s office to deliver the letter that she had hand-delivered to Attorney General Jason Miyares Richmond office, but the office was already closed.

She had been warned by one of the organizers that due to heavy rain that people might not show up. When she got to the bridge, she was excited to see a dozen cheerful people exercising their 1st Amendment right and to hear all the honking and thumbs up by the passing traffic.

A woman explained how her Christian faith motivated her to take action by joining the weekly demonstrations. Another referred to his experience as “Bridge Therapy” and helped him to connect with others who also love our country and constitution.

This Saturday will be the 28th week in a row that people will meet from 10:00-12:00 at Interstate 81 Exit 283. Behind the Cracker Barrel is a parking lot where people can park and walk over to the areas on either side of the bridge. They also meet there from 5:00-6:00 on Wednesday afternoons. The public is welcome to join them.